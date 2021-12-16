Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Howell Lynn Flowers
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL
Howell Lynn Flowers

Mr. Howell Lynn Flowers, known as "Highpockets" by some and "Pockets" by others, departed this life on Monday, December 13, 2021. He was age 85.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 17, 2021 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Minister Caleb Cochran officiating. Burial will follow at the direction of Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Camp Wiregrass, 211 W. College St., Enterprise, AL 36330.

Howell was born November 23, 1936 in Elba, AL and relocated to Enterprise, AL in 1943. He was a member of the College Avenue Church of Christ, graduate of Enterprise High School class of 1955, and a graduate of Troy State University. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and Air Force Veteran. Mr. Flowers was employed as a Civil Servant for 35 years at Ft. Rucker, AL. In that capacity, he served in numerous positions located in (P&NR); ACofS, G1; Engineers; DRM & DPTMSEC). Howell was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Wyatt Flowers; parents, Aubrey Lee and Ruby Howell Flowers; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Tom Davis; niece, Angela Davis Martin; and son-in-law, Edward Johnson.

Survivors include four daughters, Jennifer Wilbanks (Steve) Sedalia, MO; Amanda Johnson, Peachtree Corners, GA; Stephanie Jackson Flowers, Dothan, AL; Pamela Flowers, Enterprise, AL; a sister, Barbara Williams (Rex) Enterprise, AL; two granddaughters, Laura Johnson, Atlanta, GA; Marleena Jackson, Dothan, AL; grandson, Jameson Flowers, Enterprise, AL; a niece, Terry Heberling, Sacramento, CA; a nephew, Billy Williams, Atlanta, GA.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL
Dec
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Meadowlawn Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.