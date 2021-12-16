Howell Lynn Flowers
Mr. Howell Lynn Flowers, known as "Highpockets" by some and "Pockets" by others, departed this life on Monday, December 13, 2021. He was age 85.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 17, 2021 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Minister Caleb Cochran officiating. Burial will follow at the direction of Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Camp Wiregrass, 211 W. College St., Enterprise, AL 36330.
Howell was born November 23, 1936 in Elba, AL and relocated to Enterprise, AL in 1943. He was a member of the College Avenue Church of Christ, graduate of Enterprise High School class of 1955, and a graduate of Troy State University. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and Air Force Veteran. Mr. Flowers was employed as a Civil Servant for 35 years at Ft. Rucker, AL. In that capacity, he served in numerous positions located in (P&NR); ACofS, G1; Engineers; DRM & DPTMSEC). Howell was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Wyatt Flowers; parents, Aubrey Lee and Ruby Howell Flowers; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Tom Davis; niece, Angela Davis Martin; and son-in-law, Edward Johnson.
Survivors include four daughters, Jennifer Wilbanks (Steve) Sedalia, MO; Amanda Johnson, Peachtree Corners, GA; Stephanie Jackson Flowers, Dothan, AL; Pamela Flowers, Enterprise, AL; a sister, Barbara Williams (Rex) Enterprise, AL; two granddaughters, Laura Johnson, Atlanta, GA; Marleena Jackson, Dothan, AL; grandson, Jameson Flowers, Enterprise, AL; a niece, Terry Heberling, Sacramento, CA; a nephew, Billy Williams, Atlanta, GA.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 16, 2021.