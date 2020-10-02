Hubert (Hugh) Hilliard Deese
Mr. Hubert (Hugh) Hilliard Deese, Jr., a resident of Ashford, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Southeast Health. He was 67.
Private family graveside services will be held at Ashford City Cemetery with Reverend Ray Jones and Reverend Tim Willis officiating and Glover Funeral Home of Dothan directing.
Hugh was born August 30, 1953 in Opelika the son to Hubert Hilliard Deese, Sr. and Mary Kathryn Phillips Deese. He moved to the family farm in Ashford when he was 6 months old and has been a lifelong resident of Ashford. Hugh was a 1971 graduate of Ashford Academy and a 1975 graduate of Auburn University where he received a degree in Ornamental Horticulture. After graduating Auburn, he founded The Petal Pusher Florist in Ashford and has operated it until his death. Hugh was a former member of First Baptist Church of Ashford and current member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Dothan, where he served as an organist and choir member all of his adult life. He was well known, loved, and respected by many in the Wiregrass area and beyond for his creativity, dedication and devotion to family and friends.
He is predeceased by his parents and a sister, Mary Braswell Deese Hickman.
Survivors include a special friend, Karen Campbell of Dothan; a sister, Hildred Deese of Starkville, Mississippi; brother-in-law, Bill Hickman, Ashford; nephews, Stephen Hickman (Mary), Birmingham; Bryan Hickman, Ashford; Andrew and John Hickman, Birmingham and his Petal Pusher family.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
