HW "Billy" Anderson
HW "Billy" Anderson of Chancellor passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. He was 61.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Shawn Crosby officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 12:30 p.m. and continue until time of service. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend these events.
Billy was born December 8, 1959. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lex and Lillian Watson. He enjoyed going fishing, being a mechanic, antique cars and loved life.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Shelia Anderson of Chancellor, AL; parents, Douglas and Annie Rogers of Elba, AL; children, Chris Sasser (Sarah) of Coffee Springs, AL, Billie Jo Harrison (Ali) of Geneva, AL and Randy Lee Anderson of Samson, AL; sisters, Margaret Watson (Louie) of New Brockton, AL and Kim Downing (Jackie) of Elba, AL; grandchildren, Tanner, JC, James and William; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Billy loved his family and his grandkids with all his heart.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements.
To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 13, 2020.