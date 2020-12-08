Menu
Ida Jean Spurlin
FUNERAL HOME
Hayes Funeral Home - Elba
431 East Davis
Elba, AL
Ida Jean Spurlin

Ida Jean Spurlin, age 78 of Elba, Alabama passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held at New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Ken Wilson officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.

Jean worked for attorney Bill Stokes for 25 years aiding many people in getting social security benefits. Later, she went to work for Bradshaw Pest Control where she remained until her retirement. She also served as Coffee County Conservator for the last 20 years giving generously of her time and love to the people she served. Jean also was very active with the Coffee County Democratic Committee, and served in various capacities for the last

45 years. Her life was marked by her sweet spirit, and her love and devotion to her children, and her husband, Joe, the love of her life.

She leaves to cherish her memory, Son - Byron Parrish, Sister - Beth (Lamar) Henderson, Brother - Dawson (Frankie) Farris, and Sisters-in-law - Patsy Hines, and Gin Spurlin all of Elba, AL, She is also survived by Granddaughter - Courtney (Barney) McCrummen, Kinston, AL, Grandson - Joseph

(Callie) Parrish, Elba, AL, Grandson - Michael (Jacy) Spurlin, Brantley, AL, Step-Son - Shane Spurlin, Millbrook, AL, Step-Daughter - Lana (Billy) Chandler, Birmingham, AL, Son-in-law and Daughter-in-law - Dennis and Catina Manning, along with Great Grandchildren - Ollie-Mae and Mary-Heath McCrummen, Landry Kate and Beau Spurlin, and Clara Belle Parrish, and numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Mrs. Spurlin was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie Belle and Eugene Farris, by her husband, Joe Spurlin, her son Bruce Parrish, and by her sister, Glenda Weeks.

Serving as pallbearers for her service will be, Kyle, Jep, and John Dubose, along with Barney McCrummen, Joseph Parrish, and Michael Spurlin.

Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Spurlin family.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Hayes Funeral Home - Elba
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Beth, my heart and prayers go out to you and your family with sincere sympathy for your loss. I have heard only beautiful things about Jean and know you will miss her greatly. You have had too much loss in your family in the last few years, and I pray that God will send you comfort and hold you and yours close.
Cynthia Smart
December 8, 2020
