Inez Thomas Parramore
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
Inez Parramore

Inez Parramore passed away Thursday morning, October 29, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 99 years old. She was born in Dale County and resided in Dothan for most of her life. She moved to Cheyenne, WY to be close to her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and three sisters. She is survived by her sons Ken, Stephen, and Tom (Frances); Grandchildren Kent, Lannie (Jason), and Joey (Laura); many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be announced at later date.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
