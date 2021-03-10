Dr. Jack L. SasserDr. Jack L. Sasser, age 84, of Dothan, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Flowers Hospital following an extended illness.Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home on Hwy. 52 in Dothan, Alabama. Reverend Scott Cox will be officiating. In his honor and memory, the family are requesting that if you wish to send flowers, please send flowers that can be planted since gardening was one of his favorite past times. The family will be available graveside at approximately 1:15 pm on Wednesday.Jack was born on July 6, 1936 in Covington County Alabama to the late Almer and Luna Powell Sasser. He lived his early years in the Andalusia area and graduated from Andalusia High School. He was captain of his football team and within the last few years asked back to Andalusia to receive the W. Robert Brown Outstanding Graduate of the Year award.After High School Jack joined the Armed Forces and served in the Korean War as a Morse Code Specialist. He received the Medal of Honor from the army and retired from the Army as a member of the Army Reserve in 1963.Jack and Arlene met in Troy, Alabama at college and were subsequently married in 1958. The 26th of March they would have been married for 62 years. Jack received his BS from Troy State University, MS, from Florida State University, EDS FROM Auburn University, Montgomery and EDD from Auburn University in Auburn.Jack began his journey in education as the Principal of Sneads High School in Florida. He then became Principal of Selma Street Elementary School in Dothan. This was the beginning of a wonderful professional life for Dr. Sasser. After his time at Selma Street, Dr. Sasser moved to the Central Office of DCS as the Director of Instruction and Curriculum. From there, he became interim Superintendent of DCS until he retired and moved to Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center as the Director.While at WRC, he became involved in the Dothan Rotary club and was honored to receive the Paul Harris Fellow award from Rotary International three times. He also received the Alabama Association of Rehabilitation Facilities 2010 Outstanding Rehabilitation Professional of the Year, The Dothan Rotary Club 2011-12 Rotarian of the Year and received the Dothan Businessman of the year award in 2014. He had the honor of being given a lifetime membership as Honorary Rotarian. Dr. Sasser was a past president of the Dothan Rotary Club, a member of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, board member of the Community Intensive Treatment Program (CITY Program), Family Guidance Center, Covenant Hospice and served on Numerous Civic and Service Committees.Jack is preceded in death by his parents, brother Billie Joe, son-in -law Michael H. Atwell and numerous Aunts and Uncles. Survivors include his wife, Arlene Sasser of Dothan, two daughters, Angie Atwell of Dothan, Shari Rawls (Michael) of South Carolina, four grandchildren, Hudson Atwell (Shelby) of Dothan, Gavin Rawls and Raegan Rawls. One sister, Sandra Sasser Mathews (Max) of Andalusia, one sister-in-law Helen Hargrove and several nieces and nephews.Please respect all Covid mandates if attending.