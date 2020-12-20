Jackey T. Harpe
Jackey T. Harpe, a resident of Abbeville, died early Saturday morning, December 19, 2020, at his home. He was 79.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 21, 2020, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Ross Kilpatrick officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations and Wright Funeral Home & Crematory are in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Abbeville, P.O. Box 606, Abbeville, AL 36310
Jackey Harpe was a lifelong resident of Abbeville, son of the late R. F. "Brother" Harpe and Mary Stone Boatwright Harpe. He was a 1960 graduate of Abbeville High School and received an Associates Degree in Accounting from Wallace Community College. He retired in 1994 as the Judge of Probate and the Henry County Commission Chairman. Prior to his election as Judge of Probate, he was employed as the Chief Probate Clerk of Henry County for over twenty-five years. Jackey was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Abbeville where he served as a Deacon, Trustee, and as a member of the Family Life Building committee. He was a member of the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce, the Henry County Historical Society, and was a former member of the Abbeville Kiwanis Club. He loved Abbeville and Henry County and had a wealth of knowledge of the people, families, and historical events in the Wiregrass area.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Cleta Holloway Harpe; a daughter, Susan Harpe Grove (Randy), Brentwood, TN; and a son, Jason Harpe (Lynn), Birmingham; three grandchildren, Claudia Grove, Jackson Grove and Caroline Harpe; a sister, Rose Harpe Perry, and a brother, Lamar Harpe (Helen), all of Dothan; an aunt, Ernestine Harpe Tapley, and several nieces, nephews and special cousins.
