Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Howard Braswell
FUNERAL HOME
Harden-Pauli Funeral Home
1617 South Bay Street
Eustis, FL
James Howard Braswell

James Howard Braswell, known by all as Bubba, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 16 2021 in Eustis, FL surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in 1935 in Cairo, GA and grew up in Thomasville, GA, a town that would define him and the memories made in the years to come with his family.

He was the son of the late Louise (Maxwell) and James "Sharkey" Braswell. He was preceded in death by his sisters Carolyn Brown and Harriet Roberts.

Surviving are his wife, Augusta (Mitchell) Braswell; his children Lynn Sterling (Scott), of Thomasville, Dina Davidson (Jim, decd.), of Bristol, TN, Paul Braswell (Susan), of Lititz, PA, Jody Mendez (Juan-Elvis), of Eustis, Greg Griffith of West Palm Beach, FL, Duke Davis, of Dothan, Alabama, Scott Davis, of Tampa, FL; and his sister Betty Lou (Braswell) Collier, of Ridgeland, MS; He is additionally survived by the mother of his children, Judith (Colvin) Hughes, also of Thomasville. His life was further blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bubba graduated from Thomasville High School, and shortly thereafter joined the U.S. Navy. One of the greatest joys of his life was speaking with others about his experience aboard the USS Nautilus, the world's first nuclear-powered submarine. Although his service was cut short, his Navy pride would remain with him his entire life - you could more times than not find him sporting his Nautilus hat. Upon the unexpected passing of his father, Sharkey, Bubba returned home to help support his mother and sisters by running the family service station, Standard Oil Gas Station. Bubba then went on to hold several roles in the food sales and distribution industry. For many years, he was with Sunnyland Foods, first as a truck driver, then as a sales representative in South Florida, and finally a plant manager in both Dothan and Thomasville. He then went on to work for Valleydale Meats in Bristol, VA as a plant manager. Bubba then finished his long, successful career in Goldsboro, NC with Butterball, Inc. in institutional sales. Bubba retired in March 2012 in order to spend his well-earned retirement years with his beloved wife, Gusta. In his final years, Bubba and his wife retired to Eustis, to be closer to and enjoy time with family. Bubba was known for loving the simple pleasures that life had to offer. He enjoyed grilling out a delicious meal, supervising his wife's gardening and love of nature, maintaining his meticulous yard, and watching his beloved Auburn Tigers compete on any fall Saturday. He was also a life-long NY Yankees and Green Bay Packers fan, which is certainly something to be said for a man from Southern Georgia. Bubba also enjoyed watching his grandson's lacrosse games, a sport he grew to love and learn more about later in his life.

Graveside services for Bubba will be held at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Thomasville, GA on Wednesday, September 22 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bubba's memory to the United States Submarine Veterans Charitable Foundation, Inc. (www.ussvcf.org/donate).

Arrangements made by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis, FL (www.hardenpauli.com).

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Laurel Hill Cemetery
700 East Jackson Street, Thomasville, GA
Funeral services provided by:
Harden-Pauli Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harden-Pauli Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
USS Nautilus SSN-571 shipmates, their families and alumni call to attention to James H "Bubba" Braswell and his service to our country, U.S. Navy and to USS Nautilus SSN-571. Bubba´s passing into Eternal Patrol has been shared with his shipmates and recorded in the log book kept by the Nautilus Alumni Association.. Bubba , your duty is complete sir. Let us take up your oar. 'For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.' Romans 8:38-39 Fraternally, NAAI Chaplain John Anderson
John L Anderson
November 2, 2021
Always such a loving, kind and welcoming man. My condolences to the family. Love you Uncle Bubba...May you rest in eternal peace.
Christi Restrepo
Family
September 24, 2021
My sincere condolences, Gusta and to all the family. Bubba was well liked by everyone and I considered him a friend as well as my boss.
Jimmy Broce {Katie-R. I. P.}M
Work
September 24, 2021
Bubba, You will be missed by all! You have gone to be with our Lord and we will all meet again, May you Rest In Peace!
Thomas and Nancy Griffith
Family
September 23, 2021
I share many good memories with Bubba at Butterball....May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jane Wells
Work
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results