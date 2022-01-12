Menu
James Allan Bright
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
James Allan Bright

James Allen Bright, a resident of Midland City, AL passed away at his residence on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was 68.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:00 pm in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richard Irwin officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.

James was born on June 28, 1953 in Dale County, Alabama and lived his whole life there. He was employed with Van Heusen for over 20 years. At the time of his retirement in 2016, he was employed with SGI. He loved his family and especially enjoyed coaching his children and the neighborhood kids in all sports that they played. James was known to be a hard-headed stubborn man and a very hard worker.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Annice McDaniel Bright; his son, Nathan Bright; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, D. J. and Merline Ray.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Myra Bright; his sons, Bubba (Jennifer) Bright, Donny (Linda) Bright and Clay (Bevin) Bright; his daughter, Angie Dykes; twenty grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his sister, Marilyn (Richard) Irwin; and several nieces and nephews.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Jan
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
Myra, my prayers and thoughts are with you and your family at this time. I thought a lot of James and of you
Dr. Michael Hinshaw
January 13, 2022
Sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers.
DeeDee Dasinger
January 12, 2022
