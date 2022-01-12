James Allan Bright
James Allen Bright, a resident of Midland City, AL passed away at his residence on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was 68.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:00 pm in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richard Irwin officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.
James was born on June 28, 1953 in Dale County, Alabama and lived his whole life there. He was employed with Van Heusen for over 20 years. At the time of his retirement in 2016, he was employed with SGI. He loved his family and especially enjoyed coaching his children and the neighborhood kids in all sports that they played. James was known to be a hard-headed stubborn man and a very hard worker.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Annice McDaniel Bright; his son, Nathan Bright; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, D. J. and Merline Ray.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Myra Bright; his sons, Bubba (Jennifer) Bright, Donny (Linda) Bright and Clay (Bevin) Bright; his daughter, Angie Dykes; twenty grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his sister, Marilyn (Richard) Irwin; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 12, 2022.