James Donald BrookinsJames Donald Brookins, 88, passed away on September 25, 2021 at his residence after a long illness. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Blakely Church of Christ with Minister Jay Winkler officiating and interment in the Blakely Cemetery with his grandsons Chris, Rodney, Randall, Ethan, Anthony and Brock serving as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jim Warren, Scott Warren and Eddie Pratt.Donald was born February 16, 1933 to the late Robert Benjamin Brookins and Myrtis Roberts Brookins. He was a member of Hentown Church of Christ and he worked as an electrician for Georgia Pacific and retired after 32 years. He was also a veteran of the US Air Force. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Ann Brookins and granddaughter, Amanda Lord Van Atta and her husband, Peter.His survivors include his wife, Mavis Brookins, three sons; Jimmy Brookins (Susan), Rodney Brookins (Brenda), Brian Brookins (Regina) a daughter, Starla Ellis (Steve). He is also survived by eight grandchildren; Rodney Brookins, Jr., Chris Brookins (Lauren), Brock Brookins, Randall Ellis (Bailey), Kaycee Brookins, Brittany Shellhouse (Josh), Anthony McMullen and Ethan Ellis and 10 great grandchildren.