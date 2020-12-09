James Horace "Jim" Burnham, Jr.
James Horace "Jim" Burnham, Jr., a resident of Headland, died Monday, December 7, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. He was 77.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Gardens of Memory with Dr. Cecil M. Sanders, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church "Bridge To Tomorrow" Building Fund, 301 E. Church Street, Headland, AL 36345.
Jim Burnham was born and reared in Headland, son of the late James Horace Burnham, Sr. and Willie Belle Carr Burnham. He was a 1961 graduate of Headland High School, where he was a member of the football team, and also attended Auburn University. In earlier years, Jim was self-employed as the Owner and Operator of Burnham Construction Company. He later retired from H & H Doors in Dothan. After retirement, Jim was employed by J & S Mortician Service as a driver.
Jim was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Headland where he served as a Deacon, went on many church mission trips and was a member of the Men's Sunday School Class. He also served with Carpenters For Christ. Jim was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and held a pilot's license. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jean Howard Burnham, and a sister, Anne Burnham Davis.
Surviving relatives include a daughter, Bonnie Burnham, Leesburg, FL; a son, David Burnham (Lee), Dothan; two grandchildren, James Burnham and Alexandra Burnham; a special friend, Jean Roberts and her family.
Serving as active pallbearers will be employees of the J & S Mortician Service. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Men's Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church, Marathon Coffee Club and Bill Snell.
Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 9, 2020.