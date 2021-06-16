James Lockard Butler, Jr.



James Lockard Butler, Jr. (Jim) of Hartford, Alabama passed away on June 14 surrounded by his daughters and grandchildren. Jim was born in 1952 in Ft. Rucker, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Alice Butler of Hartford and his Ride or Die fishing buddy, Rusty Guilford.



Jim graduated from Geneva County High School in 1970 and Troy State University with his B.S in Physical Education. Jim loved going to car shows, fishing, carving, and attending the Red Creek Expedition Canoe Trip every third week of June for nearly 30 years. The third week of June was his favorite week of the year, so it is only fitting that he is now canoeing and fishing in the sky.



Jim is survived by his two daughters whom he said brought him all his happiness; Summer Miles (Seab) of Dothan, Alabama; Scarlett Butler (Mandy) of Rainier, Oregon; grandchildren Zak Miles (Miranda), Andrew King (Ashton), Audrey and Alex Ann Ketchem. His brother Randy Butler (Angela) of Hattiesburg, MS, and sister Sandra Mack (Donald) of Montgomery, AL. Nieces Jenna Justice (Brent), Anna Leigh Norman (Clint), Chelsea Butler, Averi Howell (Jeff), Katherine Mack and nephew Jameson Ward. Five great nieces and two great nephews. All of Jim's extended family, cousins, and friends were very special to him.



Jim requested a "Celebration of Life" with happiness and good food. He requested for us to "eat like the Butler's do". We will be celebrating on Monday, June 21 from 4pm to 7pm at The Venue at Ketchem's restaurant in Hartford, Alabama. Jim specifically requested that no suits or ties be worn. BBQ attire.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) 105 Westpark Drive #415, Brentwood, TN 37027.



Please list in memory of Jim Butler.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 16, 2021.