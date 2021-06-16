James Lockard Butler, Jr. (Jim) of Hartford, Alabama passed away on June 14 surrounded by his daughters and grandchildren. Jim was born in 1952 in Ft. Rucker, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Alice Butler of Hartford and his Ride or Die fishing buddy, Rusty Guilford.
Jim graduated from Geneva County High School in 1970 and Troy State University with his B.S in Physical Education. Jim loved going to car shows, fishing, carving, and attending the Red Creek Expedition Canoe Trip every third week of June for nearly 30 years. The third week of June was his favorite week of the year, so it is only fitting that he is now canoeing and fishing in the sky.
Jim is survived by his two daughters whom he said brought him all his happiness; Summer Miles (Seab) of Dothan, Alabama; Scarlett Butler (Mandy) of Rainier, Oregon; grandchildren Zak Miles (Miranda), Andrew King (Ashton), Audrey and Alex Ann Ketchem. His brother Randy Butler (Angela) of Hattiesburg, MS, and sister Sandra Mack (Donald) of Montgomery, AL. Nieces Jenna Justice (Brent), Anna Leigh Norman (Clint), Chelsea Butler, Averi Howell (Jeff), Katherine Mack and nephew Jameson Ward. Five great nieces and two great nephews. All of Jim's extended family, cousins, and friends were very special to him.
Jim requested a "Celebration of Life" with happiness and good food. He requested for us to "eat like the Butler's do". We will be celebrating on Monday, June 21 from 4pm to 7pm at The Venue at Ketchem's restaurant in Hartford, Alabama. Jim specifically requested that no suits or ties be worn. BBQ attire.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) 105 Westpark Drive #415, Brentwood, TN 37027.
So sorry for the loss of Jim. I´ve not kept in touch (my fault). Haven´t lived in Hartford for over 40 years. We were very close childhood friends and classmates. Jim had a very good but unique personality. I learned from him that often a good personality helps relieve stressful situations. There was a move afoot for a 1970 Class reunion but C19 stopped it. I was looking forward to seeing Jim and others at the reunion. Now I´ll see him later on. RIP Jim.
Rex Lewis Phelps
Friend
June 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss! May God help you in this time of sorrow and help you through this difficult time
Debbie Peters
Other
June 18, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss and pray that the wonderful memories you have of Jim will comfort you all in the days to come.
Debbie & Don Thomaston
Other
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss but I know u r celebrating as Jim is, in Heaven! Heyward & I enjoyed being with the family at family reunions; Mary Alice & James were certainly special people. I think it was when Heywards Mother, Aunt Marilyn to most, died, Mary Alice came and stayed with our little daughter Rhenella so we could go to the funeral. Always remember Jim and the good times and let the Lord take care of the other! God bless you all! Rhetta Butler
Rhetta Butler
Family
June 16, 2021
Jim has always been my kind and humble cousin. One of the best. RIP Jim and fish on.
Janee’ Sconiers
Family
June 16, 2021
May God comfort the family in this time of sorrow.
Rest in peace, Jim. We will always remember you.
Your cousin, Wade.
Henry Wade & Frances Massey
Family
June 16, 2021
SO SORRY TO LEARN OF JIM PASSING AWAY.
FORREST HOLCOMB
Friend
June 16, 2021
My Jr. High Football Coach an Drivers Ed teacher.
He my Drivers Ed a pleasure.
Coach Butler will be missed.