Mr. James C. (Jimmy) Clouse
Mr. James C. (Jimmy) Clouse, a lifelong resident of Ozark, died Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the age of 93.
A memorial service for Mr. Clouse will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 28, 2021, in the Meditation Garden of the First United Methodist Church of Ozark with Reverend Dr. Jason Thrower officiating, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends in the garden following the service. All Covid-19 safety guidelines will be followed.
Mr. Clouse was born on March 21, 1927. He graduated from Dale County High School and then served in the United States Navy during World War II. After his return from military services, he joined his father and brother in their family business, Clouse Oil Company. In 1954 he married the love of his life, Ruth Price of Troy, Alabama. Throughout the years, Mr. Clouse was active and served in many civic organizations in the community including Scout Master of Troop 16, past President of Ozark Rotary Club, Board of Directors of Fort Rucker National Bank, lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Ozark, member and past President of the John Wesley Fellowship Sunday School Class, and member and past President of the Alabama Independent Oil Association.
Mr. Clouse is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Ruth Price Clouse; his parents, Eugene C. Clouse, Sr. and Galena Knowles Clouse; his siblings, Sarah Clouse Deloney, JoAnn Clouse Giffin, Henry Newton Clouse, and Eugene C. Clouse, Jr. Mr. Clouse is survived by his son, James Steven (Steve) Clouse (Diane) and his daughter, Mary Kathryn (Kay) Clouse Nicholas (Brad). In addition to his children he is survived by his grandchildren, Will Nicholas, Kathryn Nicholas, Todd (Tracy) Shillabeer, Anne Myree (John) Swinson; five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank his loving caregivers Lizzie Ree Jones, Barbara Walker, Shanika Reeves, and Community Hospice of Dale Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Ozark, 167 East Broad Street, Ozark, Alabama 36360 or to Vivian B. Adams School, 2047 Stuart Tarter Road, Ozark, Alabama 36360.
