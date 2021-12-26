W. E. Lusain Funeral Home & Crematory - Birmingham
James DeVane
James Lennwood DeVane, age 78, of Birmingham, passed away from his earthly home and into his eternal life Sunday morning, December 19, 2021. Born to parents Lawton and Jewel DeVane on November 5, 1943, in Greenfront, James grew up in Webb and graduated from Houston County High School. After high school, he went on to serve in the Army National Guard. He was a loyal employee of the State of Alabama, and after a long career, retired from the Department of Agriculture.
After his love for God, family, and country, James loved baseball. He enjoyed playing, coaching, watching, and encouraging others. For many years he directed the Webb Recreation Program.
James served as a deacon, Royal Ambassador (RA) leader, Sunday School teacher, Sunday School director, and Brotherhood director. When he was no longer able to actively participate in church activities, he supported and encouraged others. He faithfully prayed for family, friends, neighbors, Sunday School members, and our country, always acknowledging and thanking God for His goodness, salvation, and eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Preceded in death by his parents, James is survived by his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Linda Kelley DeVane, one daughter, Kelley (JT) Hart of Birmingham, one son, Kendall DeVane of Birmingham, two granddaughters, Madison Hart of Jemison and Morgan Hart of Birmingham, two grandsons, Davis DeVane of Niceville, Florida and Shepherd DeVane of Birmingham, one sister, Romona (Leonard) Griffin of Dothan, one brother, Ronald (Ann) DeVane of Webb, and many nieces and nephews. No services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meadow Brook Baptist Church (Birmingham) Building Fund or Webb Baptist Church.
"Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers." Galatians 6:10
So so sorry for your loss. You are all in our prayers
Faith Hughes
December 29, 2021
To the Devane family: Linda and family, Romona and family, Ronald and family: It was with sadness when I read James´ obit and also great memories of Mr and Mrs Devane and all connected with our church and Webb people. Truly a great family. Linda I will continue to pray for you as you go through this transition knowing that you have great faith. My love to all.
Barbara Nowell Lindsey
Friend
December 27, 2021
Linda and family, so sorry to hear of your loss. Sending love and prayers for all the family
Janice Phillips Brooks
Family
December 27, 2021
Linda and family, I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are for peace and comfort through our Lord .
Jean Kimbrel
December 26, 2021
So sorry about the passing of James, a friend of many years. When I think of him, I hear his laugh and see his smile. Still thankful for his example and the part he was in Ashley's growing up. Praying for the family.
Ann Johnson
December 24, 2021
My heart is heavy to learn of the passing of Mr. James. I remember meeting he and Mrs. Linda in 1982 upon visiting and eventually becoming a member at Webb Baptist Church which I still attend. James was so inviting & kind to myself & my husband. My prayers are with Mrs. Linda, Kelley & Kendall and his brother Ronald as well as the remainder of his family. Mr. James was a Godly man living a life to please Christ.
Belinda Strowd
Friend
December 24, 2021
As sad as I´ve been in quite a while. Have known James for about 55 years. Played baseball with Ronald for several years and James was ALWAYS there. My deepest sympathy to the entire Family and I look forward to seeing Ronald & Ann soon. God´s Blessings upon everyone in the Family!!
Doug Shelton
December 23, 2021
Offering my deepest sympathy to the DeVane family in this time of bereavement. May the times shared help you cope through this difficult time.