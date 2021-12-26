James DeVane



James Lennwood DeVane, age 78, of Birmingham, passed away from his earthly home and into his eternal life Sunday morning, December 19, 2021. Born to parents Lawton and Jewel DeVane on November 5, 1943, in Greenfront, James grew up in Webb and graduated from Houston County High School. After high school, he went on to serve in the Army National Guard. He was a loyal employee of the State of Alabama, and after a long career, retired from the Department of Agriculture.



After his love for God, family, and country, James loved baseball. He enjoyed playing, coaching, watching, and encouraging others. For many years he directed the Webb Recreation Program.



James served as a deacon, Royal Ambassador (RA) leader, Sunday School teacher, Sunday School director, and Brotherhood director. When he was no longer able to actively participate in church activities, he supported and encouraged others. He faithfully prayed for family, friends, neighbors, Sunday School members, and our country, always acknowledging and thanking God for His goodness, salvation, and eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.



Preceded in death by his parents, James is survived by his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Linda Kelley DeVane, one daughter, Kelley (JT) Hart of Birmingham, one son, Kendall DeVane of Birmingham, two granddaughters, Madison Hart of Jemison and Morgan Hart of Birmingham, two grandsons, Davis DeVane of Niceville, Florida and Shepherd DeVane of Birmingham, one sister, Romona (Leonard) Griffin of Dothan, one brother, Ronald (Ann) DeVane of Webb, and many nieces and nephews. No services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meadow Brook Baptist Church (Birmingham) Building Fund or Webb Baptist Church.



"Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers." Galatians 6:10



Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 26, 2021.