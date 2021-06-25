Menu
James D. Fisher
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
James D. Fisher

Mr. James D. Fisher, of Dothan, AL, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the age of 89.

A native of Mansfield, OH, James was born October 21, 1931, to the late Fritz and Mildred Fisher. Mr. Fisher was an avid golfer and fisherman during his lifetime. His dry wit was a gift that brought laughter to us all. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Fredrick Fisher of Colleyville, TX; Sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Richard Keller of Galion, OH; and half-brother, Robert Fisher of Sandusky, OH.

Survivors include his wife, Vivien Fisher; special nieces, Joy Keller and Jan Nickels of Chicago, IL; Sister-in-law, Helen Hughes of Tallmadge, OH; brother-in-law, Thomas Niedhammer (Cindy) of Delaware, OH; numerous other nieces and nephews.

James will be buried at Mansfield Memorial Gardens in Mansfield, Ohio.

The family would like to send many thanks to the caregivers of First Light and the Kindred Hospice staff.

www.wardwilson.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Viv-I am so very sorry for your loss. Uncle Jim was our funny, cool uncle. I remember all the holiday get togethers; his little, white sports car; Bruce, his skeleton; and when he ate peas with his knife to entertain us kids at the dinner table. And when I was 3 and wanted to be a cowboy, he got me the greatest rocking horse ever! Right now he´s sitting in the kitchen with Mom, Uncle Fred, and Grandma and Grandpa Fritz, and they´re telling stories and laughing. Love, Jan
Jan Nickels
Family
June 25, 2021
