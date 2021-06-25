James D. FisherMr. James D. Fisher, of Dothan, AL, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the age of 89.A native of Mansfield, OH, James was born October 21, 1931, to the late Fritz and Mildred Fisher. Mr. Fisher was an avid golfer and fisherman during his lifetime. His dry wit was a gift that brought laughter to us all. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Fredrick Fisher of Colleyville, TX; Sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Richard Keller of Galion, OH; and half-brother, Robert Fisher of Sandusky, OH.Survivors include his wife, Vivien Fisher; special nieces, Joy Keller and Jan Nickels of Chicago, IL; Sister-in-law, Helen Hughes of Tallmadge, OH; brother-in-law, Thomas Niedhammer (Cindy) of Delaware, OH; numerous other nieces and nephews.James will be buried at Mansfield Memorial Gardens in Mansfield, Ohio.The family would like to send many thanks to the caregivers of First Light and the Kindred Hospice staff.