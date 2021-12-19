James Cecil "Jim" Godwin
James Cecil "Jim" Godwin, 90, of Cottonwood, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Troy West and Reverend Robert Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Monday prior to service time.
Mr. Godwin was born on March 28, 1931, to Dewey and Lucile Godwin. He lived the early years of his life in Midland City and was a graduate of Dale County High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Korean conflict. Mr. Godwin was a Sr. computer systems engineer for 28 years before retiring from Unisys Corporation. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid Alabama fan, "Roll Tide". He was a member of Life Chapel Ministries.
Mr. Godwin is predeceased by his parents and a brother, George Godwin.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Shirley Godwin of Cottonwood; a daughter, Sharon Watford of Cottonwood; a sister, Frances Lindsey of Dothan; numerous nieces and nephews.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 19, 2021.