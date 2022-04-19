Menu
James "Russell" Goolsby
FUNERAL HOME
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan
1468 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 20 2022
9:30a.m. - 10:15a.m.
Cloverdale Baptist Church
James "Russell" Goolsby

Mr. James "Russell" Goolsby, a resident of Dothan, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 at his residence. He was 86.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Cloverdale Baptist Church with Reverend Alan Bryan officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cloverdale Baptist Church, 806 Dexter Street, Dothan, Al, 36301.

Mr. Goolsby was born September 30, 1935 in Dale County, Alabama to James Burney and Lillian Grace Beckham Goolsby. During his early life he was raised in the Pinckard community, and was a 1953 graduate of Newton High School. He married Jeanie Louise Tomlin on September 16, 1955. Russell served his country in the U.S. Air Force, and retired as an electrician from Georgia Pacific Papermill after 42 years. He taught a Sunday School class and served as an active Deacon at Cloverdale Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lillian Borland; a brother, Harold Goolsby.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Jeanie Louise Tomlin Goolsby of Dothan; two sons, Greg (Sambo) Goolsby, David (Mary Alice) Goolsby, both of Dothan; six grandchildren, Dustin (Jessica) Goolsby, Brittany (Justin) Nolin, Allyson (Bradley) Cox, Abigail (Christian) Griswold, Hannah (Logan) Gaster, and Nicholas Goolsby; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Eugene (Charlene) Goolsby of Enterprise; a sister-in-law, Patsy Goolsby of Pinckard; and several nieces and nephews.

Active pallbearers will be: Dustin Goolsby, Justin Nolin, Bradley Cox, Christian Griswold, Logan Gaster, and Nicholas Goolsby.

Honorary pallbearers will be: the "Russell Goolsby Sunday School Class."

Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888


Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 19, 2022.
