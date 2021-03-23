James Haywood GraddyJames Haywood Graddy, a resident of Cottonwood, Alabama died Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He was 61.A Private Graveside Service will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Cottonwood City Cemetery in Cottonwood, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35404.Born to the late Joe and Barbara Lewis Graddy on June 2, 1959 in Landstuhl, Germany. James grew up in Cottonwood, Alabama. He graduated from Cottonwood High School in 1977. James attended The University of Alabama and earned his bachelor's degree, was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. After graduating from the University of Alabama he attended Cumberland School of Law and received his law degree. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Graddy was a member of Cottonwood United Methodist Church.James was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include a sister, Carolyn Wozow (Bruce); a niece, Cynthia Wozow; a nephew, Jacob Wozow; a great niece, Tinlee Wozow; several aunts, cousins and a Special friend, Lynda English.