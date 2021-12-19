James GreenJames Edward Green, a resident of Kinsey, Alabama, passed away late Saturday morning, December 11, 2021, at a Dothan hospital. He was 79.No services are planned at this time.Mr. Green was born February 28, 1942, to the late Cleve Edward Green and Mary G. Hicks Green in Covington County, Alabama. He moved to Dothan and was a graduate of Dothan High School in 1960 and attended Wallace Community College in Dothan. Mr. Green served proudly in the United States Navy for several years. He was employed and retired from Fed Ex Freight as well as the City of Dothan. He was a charter member of the Kinsey Volunteer Fire Department since August 1979 and served as their only secretary/treasurer until January 2021. Mr. Green was a member of Kinsey Baptist Church.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, William C. and Dorrie Hicks and M.H. and Ella Green; stepfather Edward Blocker; two sisters, Carolyn G. Turner and Barbara G. Bedsill Thurman; two stepbrothers Delbert Blocker and Kent Blocker.Leaving to cherish his memories are his wife Nell Wiggins Green; daughter Katrina Green McClay (Robert); brother Jim L. Green; brother-in-law William Dennis Thurman; sisters-in-laws Mickey H. Green, Barbara Wiggins, and Virginia W. Huff; stepbrother Nathan Blocker; uncles Cecil Hicks and Huey Hicks; Aunt Polly H. Smith; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.Wright Funeral Home and Crematory