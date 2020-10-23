James Harold (Hal) Davis
James Harold Davis, 93, of Camano Island, WA, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, having lived a very rich and full life.
Preceded in death by son, Jonathan Tiller Davis (Jon); parents, Lochran Davis and Lillie Ezell Davis; parents-in-law, William Tiller and Ruth Douglas Tiller.
Survived by his wife, Helen, daughter and son-in-law, Lydia and Rich Crouch, their children, Davis and Laina Crouch; brother Robert Davis (Betty), brother-in-law Henry (Sarah), 16 nieces/nephews and families.
Born and raised in Dale County, AL, until the family moved to Akron, OH for his high school years where he graduated early to join the Navy. He then gained a degree in architecture from Auburn University where he met Helen, his wife of 67 years. With the exception of 7 years in Hawaii with Youth With a Mission - Kona, they resided in Dothan Alabama where they raised their children, served the community (Kiwanis Club – president, Full Gospel Businessmen – president), and led a community youth bible study in their home. They moved to Washington State (1996) to be with family when their grandchildren were born where he worked as an architect until he retired at age 80.
Hal had a clean joke or story for everyone he met. He loved to read, sing, eat ice cream, laugh, tell of his lifechanging love for God. They travelled to all 50 states and over 13 countries. He was a faithful and loving husband, father and grandfather - especially pleased his grandchildren are both Christian missionaries. Favorite verse: "A merry heart does good like a medicine." Prov 17:22
Because of Covid, there will be no public memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse, Emergency Relief. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/james-harold-davis-hal-camano-island-wa/
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 23, 2020.