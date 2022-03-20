Menu
James Flint Hartzog
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
James Flint Hartzog

SGT James Flint Hartzog, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 in a local hospital. He was 78 years old.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1 pm on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The Dothan Police Department will render honors following the ceremony. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12-1 pm.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Sunset Funeral Home Chapel
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
