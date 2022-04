James Chester HodgesMr. James Chester Hodges of Dothan passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the age of 90.Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M., Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Tim Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Wiggins Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 A.M., Thursday, April 21, 2022, one hour prior to the service