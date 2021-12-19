Menu
James Earl "Jimmy" Holland
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
James Earl "Jimmy" Holland

James Earl "Jimmy" Holland of Hartford, AL, age 73, passed away on Dec 11, 2021. James was born in Hartford on Jan 20, 1948 and lived in Hartford and Dothan. James was a Viet Nam veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. James loved walking his dogs, fishing, boating, and flying.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Hartford City Cemetery with Rev. Steve Skidmore officiating and Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva, AL directing.

James is survived by sons Chris Holland and wife Cheryl, Dallas, TX, Wesley Holland and wife Jamie, Jacksonville, FL, granddaughters Christal Lee Holland, Dallas, TX, Olivia and Sophia Holland, Brooksville, FL, and Charlotte Marie Holland, Jacksonville, FL. James' surviving siblings are Sharon Holland McAliley of Auburn, Stanley and wife Cheryl A. Holland of Middleton, MA, foster brothers Gary Brown of Panama City, FL, and Walter Brown of St. Petersburg, FL.

James is predeceased by his father and mother, Earl and Sylvia Holland, and brother Greg Holland, all of Hartford.

To sign a guest register, please visit: www.whwfuneralhome.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 19, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.