James Earl "Jimmy" Holland
James Earl "Jimmy" Holland of Hartford, AL, age 73, passed away on Dec 11, 2021. James was born in Hartford on Jan 20, 1948 and lived in Hartford and Dothan. James was a Viet Nam veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. James loved walking his dogs, fishing, boating, and flying.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Hartford City Cemetery with Rev. Steve Skidmore officiating and Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva, AL directing.
James is survived by sons Chris Holland and wife Cheryl, Dallas, TX, Wesley Holland and wife Jamie, Jacksonville, FL, granddaughters Christal Lee Holland, Dallas, TX, Olivia and Sophia Holland, Brooksville, FL, and Charlotte Marie Holland, Jacksonville, FL. James' surviving siblings are Sharon Holland McAliley of Auburn, Stanley and wife Cheryl A. Holland of Middleton, MA, foster brothers Gary Brown of Panama City, FL, and Walter Brown of St. Petersburg, FL.
James is predeceased by his father and mother, Earl and Sylvia Holland, and brother Greg Holland, all of Hartford.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 19, 2021.