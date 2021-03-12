Menu
James Stephen Kelley
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
James Stephen Kelley

James Stephen Kelley (Steve), age 67, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, in Coffee Springs, AL. He was born October 30, 1953 in Coffee Springs, AL to Wilma Kelley. Steve graduated from Coffee Springs High School where he played basketball. He lived in Dothan, AL for 25 years along with his late wife, Glenda Kelley, and raised their two daughters. Steve worked at Michelin as a Welder for 25 years and then retired in 2009. After retiring he moved back to Coffee Springs. He was baptized later in life in Samson, AL. He was a strong and loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.

Steve is preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Kelley; his uncle, James Kelley; and his wife, Glenda Kelley.

Steve is survived by; his daughters, Christy Gill and Heather Kelley; his grandchildren, Damion, Malik, Katarina, Adrin, Makayla, Camron and Cash; his significant other, Steffenie Baxley; and several cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org/involved/donate (1-800-227-2345).

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.themagnoliafh.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steve is where we all wanna be, with the lord, where there is always peace, Joy, and happiness. No more sadness or tears. Steve was a valuable employee for michelin, he always had a good attitude. He will be missed, only for a short while, soon will all be together . Praise God.
Jim Richardson
March 15, 2021
Sorry to hear about Steve's passing. I worked at michelin with Steve.
Jim Richardson
March 15, 2021
My sympathies to Steve's family. I have known him all my life but lost touch after high school. He was a very kind and giving person. Saw him again in Dothan after decades while getting vaccinations for our pups. Got back in touch on social media. Wish more people were like him. Prayers for comfort , peace and blessings for the family.
Priscilla Andrews
March 13, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 9, 2021
