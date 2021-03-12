James Stephen Kelley
James Stephen Kelley (Steve), age 67, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, in Coffee Springs, AL. He was born October 30, 1953 in Coffee Springs, AL to Wilma Kelley. Steve graduated from Coffee Springs High School where he played basketball. He lived in Dothan, AL for 25 years along with his late wife, Glenda Kelley, and raised their two daughters. Steve worked at Michelin as a Welder for 25 years and then retired in 2009. After retiring he moved back to Coffee Springs. He was baptized later in life in Samson, AL. He was a strong and loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
Steve is preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Kelley; his uncle, James Kelley; and his wife, Glenda Kelley.
Steve is survived by; his daughters, Christy Gill and Heather Kelley; his grandchildren, Damion, Malik, Katarina, Adrin, Makayla, Camron and Cash; his significant other, Steffenie Baxley; and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org/involved/donate
(1-800-227-2345).
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 12, 2021.