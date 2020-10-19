James Lafayette Dickerson
James "Lafayette" Dickerson, 72, of Ashford, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Ashford City Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Whitt officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. In order for all to remain safe, all masking and social distancing guidelines will be required for those attending the services.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 19, 2020.