James Michael LambertJames Michael Lambert, 66, of Dothan, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 22, 1955, in Dothan to Jim Lambert and Elizabeth (Wood) Lambert.Celebration of Life Service will be 2 PM, Friday, January 7, 2022, at Westgate Church of Christ. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until service time.Mike was preceded in death by his father, Jim Lambert.Mike is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jowana Lambert, daughter, Britni (Joseph) Tucker, grandson, Yates Tucker, brother, Phillip Lambert, along with several nieces, nephews, and loving family members.