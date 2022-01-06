Menu
James Michael Lambert
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
James Michael Lambert

James Michael Lambert, 66, of Dothan, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 22, 1955, in Dothan to Jim Lambert and Elizabeth (Wood) Lambert.

Celebration of Life Service will be 2 PM, Friday, January 7, 2022, at Westgate Church of Christ. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until service time.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Jim Lambert.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jowana Lambert, daughter, Britni (Joseph) Tucker, grandson, Yates Tucker, brother, Phillip Lambert, along with several nieces, nephews, and loving family members.

Published by Dothan Eagle from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Westgate Church of Christ
AL
Jan
7
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Westgate Church of Christ
AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry. Fond memories of knowing Michael in our younger days. Praying for God's blessings of peace for each of you.
James Mize
January 6, 2022
