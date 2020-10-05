Menu
Search
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Lewis Arnold
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
James Lewis Arnold

James Lewis "J.L." Arnold, a resident of Dothan, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was 92 years old.

Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Pastor Wyatt Shiver officiating.

J.L. was born on September 23, 1928 to the late Roosevelt and Alice Medley Arnold in Houston County and lived the early years of his life in Columbia. He worked hard all of his life, having been employed in the textile industry with Twitchell for 38 years, he later worked with Arnold's Automotive for several years before he retired in 2012. J.L. was affectionately known as "Unk" by friends at Arnold's Automotive. He enjoyed square dancing with his late wife, Angie Arnold who passed away in 1989.

Survivors include his daughters, Wanda (Jimmy) Parker and Janet (Mark) Brock; his 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Parker, Jason Parker, and Rusty Lassiter; his 9 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.