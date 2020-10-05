James Lewis Arnold
James Lewis "J.L." Arnold, a resident of Dothan, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was 92 years old.
Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Pastor Wyatt Shiver officiating.
J.L. was born on September 23, 1928 to the late Roosevelt and Alice Medley Arnold in Houston County and lived the early years of his life in Columbia. He worked hard all of his life, having been employed in the textile industry with Twitchell for 38 years, he later worked with Arnold's Automotive for several years before he retired in 2012. J.L. was affectionately known as "Unk" by friends at Arnold's Automotive. He enjoyed square dancing with his late wife, Angie Arnold who passed away in 1989.
Survivors include his daughters, Wanda (Jimmy) Parker and Janet (Mark) Brock; his 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Parker, Jason Parker, and Rusty Lassiter; his 9 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com