James "Jimmy" Martin
James "Jimmy" Martin, age 76, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Medical Center Enterprise.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in the chapel at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory in Enterprise with Pastor Derek Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the chapel from 2:00 P.M. until service time.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Selena Kaye Martin.
Survivors include his wife, Gayle B. Martin, Enterprise, AL; a daughter, Ketena N. Reichbaum (Lee), Ocean Springs, MS; a sister, Joyce Rudd, Atlanta, GA; a brother-in-law, Rickey Williams (Linda), Enterprise, AL; two grandsons, Caleb Reichbaum, Troy, AL; Xavier Reichbaum, Ocean Springs, MS; several nieces and nephews.
You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 12, 2022.