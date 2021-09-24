James Allen Mullins
James Allen Mullins, a resident of Newton, transferred peacefully from his earthly home into the heavenly arms of Jesus, Monday afternoon, September 20, 2021 at the age of 66.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 4:00 pm in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. Burial will follow in Newton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. The family requests that all visitors wear masks and practice COVID-19 guidelines. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Dothan Animal Shelter or Newton United Methodist Church.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 24, 2021.