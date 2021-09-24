Menu
James Allen Mullins
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
James Allen Mullins

James Allen Mullins, a resident of Newton, transferred peacefully from his earthly home into the heavenly arms of Jesus, Monday afternoon, September 20, 2021 at the age of 66.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 4:00 pm in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. Burial will follow in Newton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. The family requests that all visitors wear masks and practice COVID-19 guidelines. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Dothan Animal Shelter or Newton United Methodist Church.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Sep
25
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Allen was always so kind to everyone....he will be missed....our prayers are with the family.
Mr. & Mrs. Hardy
September 24, 2021
Allen Was A Kind And Compassionate Person.He Would Help Anyone That Needed Help.He Will Be Greatly Missed And Will Forever Be In Our Hearts And Memories .We Love You Allen And Will See You Again One Day.
Mr.& Mrs.Navarre
Family
September 24, 2021
