James "Don" Shirah
James "Don" Shirah, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at a local hospital. He was 83 years old.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Van Clack officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund, 3257 E. Cottonwood Rd., Dothan, AL 36301 or to the Alzheimers Resource Center.
Born on January 17, 1938 in Dale County, Don, lived the early years of his life in the Skipperville area where he attended school. He enlisted in the Army National Guard where he proudly served for several years. Don worked with Sikorsky at Fort Rucker as an aircraft maintenance inspector until his retirement in the late 1990's. He enjoyed fishing in Lake Eufaula for brim. Don enjoyed woodworking in his spare time, and he made beautiful furniture for family and friends. Don was an avid Alabama Roll Tide Fan. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where he was a faithful member of Charity Sunday School Class.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley "Sherl" Jean Shirah, his parents, Frank and LeLa Mae Herring Shirah, and his brother, Daniel Shirah.
Survivors include his daughter, Teresa McLester; his sister, Elouise Shirah Paramore; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 3, 2021.