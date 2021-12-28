James Randall Warner12/9/1948 – 12/26/2021James Randall Warner was born on December 9, 1948, in Troy, New York. He passed away after a lengthy illness at his home in Dothan, Alabama, on December 26. 2021.James Warner leaves behind to cherish his memory: Wife, Stephanie Warner; Son Jotham Warner (Amanda Russom); Sister, Evelyn Crawford Queen (Charles); brother, Robert T. Warner. Two granddaughters Celestana, and Jove'; Two step-daughters Angelica Thomas (Robert); Monique Cummings; Step-son, John Cummings (Kim). Three special nieces: Joanne E. Evans, Angelia Queen and Stephanie Reid. Special friends: Lena Alford, Jerome and Corene Grubbs, Jannie and Ray Daniels, John Lyman and Kenny Turner. A host of other nieces, nephews, and cousins, stepfamily and friends.Services will be held over Zoom Tuesday December 28, 2021. For Zoom information please contact a family member, or congregation member.In lieu of flowers and food donations can be made at Zelle Wells Fargo, or Cash App $Redhot29 in the name Stephanie Warner.Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Servicing Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers