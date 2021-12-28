Menu
James Randall Warner
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
James Randall Warner

12/9/1948 – 12/26/2021

James Randall Warner was born on December 9, 1948, in Troy, New York. He passed away after a lengthy illness at his home in Dothan, Alabama, on December 26. 2021.

James Warner leaves behind to cherish his memory: Wife, Stephanie Warner; Son Jotham Warner (Amanda Russom); Sister, Evelyn Crawford Queen (Charles); brother, Robert T. Warner. Two granddaughters Celestana, and Jove'; Two step-daughters Angelica Thomas (Robert); Monique Cummings; Step-son, John Cummings (Kim). Three special nieces: Joanne E. Evans, Angelia Queen and Stephanie Reid. Special friends: Lena Alford, Jerome and Corene Grubbs, Jannie and Ray Daniels, John Lyman and Kenny Turner. A host of other nieces, nephews, and cousins, stepfamily and friends.

Services will be held over Zoom Tuesday December 28, 2021. For Zoom information please contact a family member, or congregation member.

In lieu of flowers and food donations can be made at Zelle Wells Fargo, or Cash App $Redhot29 in the name Stephanie Warner.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m sorry for your loss He will be missed He was a caring brother and a friend I Loved his voice when he read at the meeting his voice was always soothing Sending BIG HUGGS We Love Y´all
Oscar Jacobs
Friend
December 28, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
JOHN LYMAN
Friend
December 28, 2021
