James Willis Chancey
Mr. James Willis Chancey, a resident of Ozark, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at his home. He was 81 years old.
Funeral services for Mr. Chancey will be 3:00 P.M., Friday, November 6, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Michael Lawler and Reverend David Murray officiating, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark, Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 5, 2020.