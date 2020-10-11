James Wright
Mr. James Wright, a resident of Ozark, died late Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020 in a Pensacola, Florida hospital. He was 56.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the Westview Cemetery Chapel with Father Babu Jesuraj officiating. Interment will follow. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Tuesday at the Westview Chapel.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.