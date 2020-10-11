Menu
Search
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Wright
James Wright

Mr. James Wright, a resident of Ozark, died late Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020 in a Pensacola, Florida hospital. He was 56.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the Westview Cemetery Chapel with Father Babu Jesuraj officiating. Interment will follow. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Tuesday at the Westview Chapel.

You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Westview Chapel
Oct
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Westview Cemetery Chapel
Funeral services provided by:
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.