Janet Spears Watson
Janet Spears Watson, 81 of Graceville, Florida entered her Heavenly Home on Friday, December 18, 2020.
Janet was born in Pinckard, Alabama on April 9, 1939 to Grady Ben Spears and Ouida Hayes Spears. A 1958 graduate of Graceville High School, she then attended Jones Business College in Jacksonville. She worked for many years at the clerk of courts in Marianna, Florida. In 1984, she took over her family business, Grady's, where she enjoyed meeting and getting to know her customers through the years. She was such a loving soul and never met a stranger. Her laugh was contagious and her smile was always bright. After retirement from Grady's she devoted her time to her family, friends and traveling. Janet's world revolved around her family and the love she had for her family and friends was undeniable. She was very involved in the community. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Graceville and involved in the Graceville Garden Club, Graceville Women's Club, Twix and Tween's of First Baptist Church, The Red Hat Society, and various game groups. She enjoyed spending her time playing Dominoes, Bunko, Bridge, and Hand and Foot with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Ouida Spears; husband of 36 years Major John F. (Sonny) Watson, Jr.; sister Celeste S. Hayes; and granddaughter Patricia Watson.
Recognized as a wonderful, loving and generous mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Janet is survived by her children, Rex (Cyndi) Skipper of Trinity, FL, Larry (Sherri) Skipper of Chipley, FL, Heather (Scott) Strickland of Thomasville, GA, Forrest Watson of Tallahassee, FL, Robert Watson of Chipley, FL, and James Watson of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Megan (Nick) Hall, Laira (Justin) Chambers, Amber Watson, Lauren (Kameron) Keen, Blaine Skipper, Robert Watson, Jr., Bryce Skipper and Landon Strickland; great grandchildren, Abigail and Simon Hall and Slayde Chambers; nephews, Jim Ingle, Lamar White and Hal White; and various cousins.
A drive-thru visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday December 21, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Graceville followed by indoor visitation from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. A celebration of life service with limited seating will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday December 22, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Graceville with Reverend Mike Pearson officiating followed by a graveside memorial at Marvin Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 376, Graceville, FL 32440.
Expressions of remembrances and sympathy can be made at www.jamesandlipford.com
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 21, 2020.