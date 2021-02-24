Janette Helms
Janette Helms, a resident of Dothan, passed away on February 20, 2021. She was 81 years old.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Janette was born on March 15, 1939 to the late Talmadge and Essie Parker. She spent most of her life in Bonifay, where she and her husband raised their two children. Janette and her family moved to Dothan in 1992. After her husband retired in 2004, she and her husband were inseparable. She loved to fish, crochet, quilt, and most of all spend time with her family. Janette was a special woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Janette was preceded in death by, her parents; her sister, Betty Sue Faircloth; and a grandson Robert Carroll Taylor.
Survivors include her loving husband of almost 50 years, Herbert Helms; her two children, Sara (Mike) Taylor and Julie (Bruce) Lindl; her four grandchildren, Robert Taylor, Benjamin Taylor, Aaron Taylor, and Brittany Lindl; her two great-grandchildren, Zachary Taylor and Reid Taylor; her sister, Mary Lou; a special niece, Susie Howell; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Yvonne Hollis and her son Brad Miller.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 24, 2021.