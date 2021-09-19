Janice Killingsworth
Mrs. Janice Killingsworth, a resident of Palmetto, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 4:00 P.M. (CDT) Monday, September 20, 2021, in the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, between Headland and Columbia. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Rev. Terry Killingsworth. She is survived by her sons, Tim Killingsworth and his wife, Lynne, of Kennesaw, GA; Joe Killingsworth and his wife, Heather, of Milton, GA; Todd Killingsworth and his wife, Amy, of Newnan, GA; grandchildren: Joy Killingsworth Warren (Larry), Amy Claire Killingsworth, Parker Killingsworth, Ben Killingsworth, Sam Killingsworth, Jake Silvia and Shay Silvia; great-grandchildren: Jackson Warren, Maddox Warren and Evelyn Warren.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 19, 2021.