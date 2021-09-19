Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Killingsworth
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
Janice Killingsworth

Mrs. Janice Killingsworth, a resident of Palmetto, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 4:00 P.M. (CDT) Monday, September 20, 2021, in the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, between Headland and Columbia. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Rev. Terry Killingsworth. She is survived by her sons, Tim Killingsworth and his wife, Lynne, of Kennesaw, GA; Joe Killingsworth and his wife, Heather, of Milton, GA; Todd Killingsworth and his wife, Amy, of Newnan, GA; grandchildren: Joy Killingsworth Warren (Larry), Amy Claire Killingsworth, Parker Killingsworth, Ben Killingsworth, Sam Killingsworth, Jake Silvia and Shay Silvia; great-grandchildren: Jackson Warren, Maddox Warren and Evelyn Warren.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery
between Dothan and Columbia
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.