Janice Kay Shell born January 9, 1948 in Montgomery, AL passed away February 18, 2021 at her residence in Dothan, Al after an extended illness.



She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jackson T. (Jack) Shell, Jr. They were married May 14, 1965. She is also survived by her sister Carol Burlingame of Montgomery, Al; children, Cynthia Shell (Mike) McCord of Wicksburg, AL, Thomas Matthew (Jamie L.) Shell of Creve Coeur, IL, Thomas Clayton "TC" (Jamie R.) Shell of Dothan, AL; grandchildren, Brooke McCord Hill, Taylor Ann Shell, Hannah Kate Shell, Thomas Clayton Shell, Jr., Kassi Shell Spencer, Matthew Blake Shell, Sutton Shell, Sawyer Shell; great grandchildren, Conrad Hill, Cannon Hill and Luca Spencer; numerous nieces and nephews



She was preceded in death by her parents, M.C. (Mac) and Roberta Wall and son Jack Clayton Shell.



Visitation will be held at Southern Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery, AL, on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM with a graveside service to follow in Montgomery Memorial Cemetery at 2:00 PM.



Pallbearers will be Thomas Clayton Shell, Mike McCord, Daniel Hill, Randall E. Shell, Matthew Blake Shell and Scott Burlingame.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 24, 2021.