Mrs. Jean Thomley Clark
Mrs. Jean Thomley Clark of Dothan went home to be with the Lord Friday, December 31, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 74.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in the Chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Jim Tate officiating. Interment will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. and will continue until service time.
Mrs. Clark was born July 31, 1947 in Geneva County to the late Dallas and Christine Bowden Thomley. Jean was a 1965 graduate of Wicksburg High School and was the head teller at Compass Bank for many years until her retirement in 2007. Her life was centered around Christ and His church! Jean possessed a kind and joyful spirit and was a blessing to everyone who knew her. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, loved to bowl, and spending time with her friends. Jean was a devoted mother and wife, and an adoring grandmother who selflessly took care of those she loved. Although her family will deeply miss her, they are comforted and filled with joy knowing she is with our Lord and reunited with her loving husband and family in heaven.
In addition to her parents, her loving husband of 44 years, Paul Edward Clark; and her sister, Grace Gilley, all preceded her in death.
Survivors are three children who will cherish her memory: Paula Casher (Lee), Teri Mitchell (Todd), Bryan Clark (Crystal); grandchildren: Daniel Casher (Jayci), Davis Mitchell, Madelyn Mitchell, Carter Clark and Claire Elizabeth Clark; great granddaughter, Caia Casher; siblings: Judy Sorrells (Pat), and Wayne Thomley (Doris); many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb is in charge of arrangements. "Because We Care ... Is Making A Difference"
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 2, 2022.