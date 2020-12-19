Menu
Jean Chancey Pridgen
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Jean Chancey Pridgen

Graveside funeral services for Jean Chancey Pridgen, 76, of Cairo, GA, are at 2:00 p.m. Central Time, Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Meadowlawn Memorial Park, 6121 Hwy 27 S, Enterprise, AL 36330. Rev. Chris Allen will officiate. Mrs. Pridgen passed away at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, GA, on December 16, 2020.

Active pallbearers will be Will Malone, Hayes Eiford, Walker Eiford, Greg Eiford and Paul Khandjian.

Mrs. Pridgen was born on March 31, 1944, in Enterprise, AL, to the late Wendell C. Chancey and Florence Warren Gunter. On June 5, 1966, she married Sid Pridgen, who survives. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cairo.

Survivors include: her husband, Sid Pridgen of Cairo, GA; daughters, Jean Anne Khandjian (Paul) of Tallahassee, FL, Laura Eiford (Greg) of Thomasville, GA; grandchildren, Will Malone (Anna) of Anderson, SC, Caroline Rash (Charlie) of Rising Fawn, GA, Hayes Eiford (Kayla) of Johns Creek, GA, Walker Eiford of Auburn, AL, Eliza Eiford of Thomasville, GA; great-grandchildren, Kenna Rash, Josie Rash of Rising Fawn, GA; and 3 great-grandchildren on the way, Amelia, Caden, Lochlan; brother, Dr. Kenneth Chancey of Shell Point, FL, sisters, Ann Shaw (John) of Huntsville, AL, Barbara Warnes (Dan) of Guntersville, AL; and nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be made in Mrs. Pridgen's memory to: First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1538, Cairo, GA 39828.

Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 19, 2020.
I know my mom Virginia Worthy was on the welcoming committee at the Gates of Heaven! So very sorry to hear this sad news Sid, Jean Anne, and Laura. Love to all. Doug and Mary Beth Kirkland
Mary Beth Worthy Kirkland
January 6, 2021
