Jean Key Sowell
Jean Key Sowell, a resident of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Headland, Alabama, passed away early Saturday morning, September 11, 2021, in a St. Petersburg hospital. She was 87.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in the Headland Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Cecil M. Sanders, Jr. officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends following the service. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Headland Cemetery Fund, 301 E. Church Street, Headland, AL 36345.
She was preceded in death by a beloved daughter, Cathy Sowell, her father, James Comer Key, her mother, Maude Gassett Key, a sister, Mary Olive Dykes, and a brother, James Curtis Curt Key. She is survived by a daughter, Shelia Sowell Reilly, St. Petersburg, FL; a son Charles Rene' Sowell (Janie), Guntersville, AL; a sister, Reba Williams, Dothan; a brother, Dr. Wilton Key, Carrollton, GA; 3 beloved grandchildren, Angela Reilly, Anna Grace Reilly, and Grant Sowell.
You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
. Phone 334-693-3371.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 14, 2021.