Mrs. Jeanette Marshall Loucks
Mrs. Jeanette Marshall Loucks, a resident of Daleville, died early Friday morning, November 13, 2020, at her home. She was 80 years old.
Funeral services for Mrs. Loucks will be 10:00 AM Friday, November 20, 2020, from Daleville Baptist Church with Reverend Jim Peters officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
