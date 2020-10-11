Jeanette Martin Herring
Jeanette Martin Herring, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA. She was 92.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm Monday, October 12th, 2020 at New Home Baptist Church in Enterprise, AL with Reverend Cliff Quincey officiating. Visitation will be at 12:00 pm until service time. Burial will follow in New Home Baptist Church Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory of Enterprise directing.
Jeanette was born in Coffee County, AL to Shelby Franklin Martin and Katie Thelma Bell Martin on July 30, 1928. She graduated from Coffee County High School, Enterprise, AL in 1947. She loved her family, church family and Alabama football. She served as a church clerk for 25 years and as a Women Missionary Union (WMU) director for 5 years. She enjoyed singing in the choir and was an avid reader. She traveled to all 50 states and 11 countries and especially loved cruises.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Leon Lomax Herring; father, Shelby Franklin Martin; mother, Katie Thelma Bell Martin; son, Randall Lomax Herring; daughter, Pamela Cheryl Herring; and brother Raymond Hewland Martin.
Jeanette is survived by her daughter Debra Herring Kyser (James); brother Dennis Delano Martin (Judy); 15 grandchildren, Patrick Allen Herring, Angela Denise Herring Lenski (Ray), Jennifer Lynn Beard (Shane), Laura Michelle Wackenhut (Eloi), Joshua Daniel Joyner (Sharmell), Brandon Michael Turner, Robert Hampton Bradshaw, Christopher James Turner, Kyle Randall Turner, Bradley Daniel Turner, Marissa Marie Turner, Savannah Danielle Turner, Heath Ryan Turner, Vanessa Alexandra Turner, Shawn Alexander Herring, and 12 great grandchildren; Jersey Martin Sitko, Lilly Marie Hood, Sierra Leanne Beard, Jordan Lee Beard, Robert Raymond Lenski, David Joseph Beard, Mark Dylan Beard, Dennis Thomas Lenski, Olivia Louise Wackenhut, Aria Margaux Wackenhut, Luke Walker Beard, James Greer Joyner II.
The family will be accepting flowers.
