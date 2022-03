Jeffrey CulpepperJeffrey Culpepper, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his residence. He was 59 years old.A graveside service will be held at 3:30 pm on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Gates of Heaven Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home on Friday evening from 4-6 pm.Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com