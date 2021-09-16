Jeffrey Clay RobinsonJeffrey Clay Robinson, 55, a resident of Brewton, Alabama passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 in a San Antonio, Texas hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 27, 1966 in Evergreen, Alabama to Gary and Elaine Robinson.He was a member of First Baptist Church, Brewton making a profession of faith in Jesus Christ at an early age. He was a 1984 graduate of T R Miller High School, attended Jefferson Davis Junior College (CACC) and graduate of Ozark, Alabama Aviation College. He served as an aviation military support personnel during the Gulf War.Passions in life other than his work and family were hunting, fishing, and Alabama football. He had a big, tender, caring heart quick to come to the aid of others. He never met a stranger and most always remembered their names.Survivors are his parents, Gary and Elaine Godwin Robinson, Brewton, Alabama; sister, Jelaine Robinson, Headland, Alabama; several beloved uncles, aunts, cousins and a host of friends.Preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Gussie Calloway Robinson, J L and Alma Cameron Godwin, all of Dothan.Visitation will be Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Brewton, Alabama. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Memory Hill Cemetery, 2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, Alabama 36305. Reverend Cavin Cawthon will officiate and Ward-Wilson Funeral Home, 2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, Alabama will be directing.In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in memory of Jeffrey to Alabama Baptist Children's Homes & Family Ministries, 2881 Rocky Ridge Lane, Birmingham, AL 35216 or to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.