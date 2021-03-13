Jennifer Ann Sculley, 62, a resident of Foley passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
She was a member of Foley United Methodist Church and a former resident of Marianna, FL and Dothan, AL.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis L. Sculley, Foley, AL; son, Kyle Sculley, Summerdale, AL; grandson, Campbell Sculley, Summerdale, AL; parents, Joe and Maude Barnett, Foley, AL; sister, Becky Barnett, Atlanta, GA; brother, Mike (Carla) Barnett, Dothan, AL.
The family will receive friends, 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Foley. Funeral Services will be held, 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 14, 2021 in the Chapel of Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Foley. Arrangements by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Interment to follow at Pine Rest Memorial Park, Foley.
In lieu of flowers we request donations to the Van Der Meer Jenny Sculley Scholarship Fund. Checks can be made payable to: Van Der Meer Tennis Scholarship Fund, Mailed to: Van Der Meer Jenny Sculley Scholarship Fund, PO Box 5902, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Foley, AL, (251) 943-2391
14 Entries
Jennifer was a wonderful person. She went above and beyond, for people. She kept up with everyone and their families. She was wonderful inside and out. I miss her so much. Still breaks my heart, knowing she is gone. Heart of gold.
Laurie Bass
Work
March 7, 2022
I loved talking with with Jenny about our Mother's. I kept looking for her and then saw a picture at Publix that said that she passed. I will and have missed her. She was a light in my day. Love and blessings to all.
Vickie Musgrove
Friend
August 3, 2021
Jenny was beautiful inside and out. One of the kindest souls I've ever known. She went above and beyond for me. I miss her whole heartedly. I know she is in heaven. To her family, my deepest sympathy. So very sad
Lauren Bass
Friend
March 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rochele DiGiovanni
Coworker
March 22, 2021
Jenny was such a special person and she will be missed.
Cindy Williams
Friend
March 15, 2021
Saddened to hear of Jenny’s death. She and I were tennis partners for a few yearsLoved her humor, competitive nature and truly respected her love for ur family ❣ Beth Gordon
Beth Gordon
Friend
March 15, 2021
I’ll remember Jenny as a caring person, always smiling, laughing, happy to see a friend. She took the time to care about you as a person and offer help, this created a special friendship.My thoughts and prayers go out to her family.
Penny
Friend
March 14, 2021
Dennis and Kyle, How well I remember Jenny! She was so full of fun and laughter! I remember the wonderful time we had the end of school party at your house on Compass Lake! What a great time we had with all of you! Jenny was always so welcoming to everyone! I am praying for Out Heavenly Father to comfort your hearts in the coming days. Claiming God’s promise to comfort you. With love from Kyle’s third grade teacher.
Mary Ingram
Friend
March 13, 2021
Dennis and family,
I am so very sorry and saddened to hear that Jenny is no longer with us!! There was always laughter in her presence! She was a wonderful person!! Sending love and prayers to you and your family during this unimaginable time!
Teresa McElvey
March 13, 2021
I have such fond memories of Dennis and Jenny at Compass Lake. Sending prayers and love.
Josephine Ponder
March 13, 2021
Our deepest sympathies for the loss of this beautiful person. She will be missed. Jenny had a way of making everyone feel like they were special to her. I feel blessed to have known her. RIP Jenny. You will be missed. Kim Pyle - Perdido
Kim Pyle
Friend
March 13, 2021
Dear Dennis and family very sorry to hear Jennifer's passing. My prayers are with you.
Nancy Jones
March 13, 2021
We offer our sincere sympathy and loving support to Jennifer´s Family. We pray that you will feel God´s Love and Comfort. And we see Jennifer safe in God´s care now and always.
Rev. Steve and Mary Bolen
Friends of Becky