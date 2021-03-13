Dennis and Kyle, How well I remember Jenny! She was so full of fun and laughter! I remember the wonderful time we had the end of school party at your house on Compass Lake! What a great time we had with all of you! Jenny was always so welcoming to everyone! I am praying for Out Heavenly Father to comfort your hearts in the coming days. Claiming God’s promise to comfort you. With love from Kyle’s third grade teacher.

Mary Ingram Friend March 13, 2021