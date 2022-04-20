Jerald Davis EverettJerald Davis Everett, 83, of Midland City, Alabama died on April 17, 2022, on Easter Morning following an eight year affliction of Alzheimer's Disease. Jerald was born on July 7th, 1938 to Bob and Thelma Everett, in Midland City, AL.Jerald graduated from Midland City High School in 1956. He often said he only graduated because his teachers couldn't handle another year with him. He enjoyed playing football and basketball at Midland City as his primary way of staying out of trouble. And sometimes that even worked.He married the homecoming queen, Norma Jean Murphy in 1960, and although many tumultuous years followed, they ended up being best of friends and very much in love.Jerald retired from the CSX railroad where he worked full time while building his business, Everett Construction Company. Through both careers of his life, he cared deeply for those with whom he worked, although that care often was misinterpreted as yelling.He was active in the Jaycees and looked forward every year to hosting Special Children's Day at the National Peanut Festival Fair. Because under what could sometimes be a gruff exterior, beat a heart made of gold for children, those who were struggling and for those who needed just a little extra help in life. He lived a life of quiet altruism and was a loyal friend to many.Jerald was an avid traveler, going to too many countries to list. And instilled this love of adventure to his children. He loved classical music, college football, history and politics. No man could clear a room faster than when Jerald decided to discuss politics.Jerald found his favorite place in life in1998 with the birth of his first grandchild, David Michael Martin and continued with the birth of Jonathan Davis Everett and Catherine Elaine Everett. He was attentive and playful to the point of annoyance for everyone involved. But they became his world. His love, hopes and dreams for his grandchildren was undeniable.Jerald leaves behind three children, Elisa Kim Martin (Michael), Mark Todd Everett (Leslie), and Michael Ashley Everett (Aimee) and his 3 grandchildren David, Jonathan, and Catherine. He is also survived by his ex-wife and life long love, Norma Jean Everett, brothers Ronnie Everett, (Sally) and Terry Everett (Barbara). He was predeceased in death by his sister Bobbie Jean.The family wishes to express its gratitude and never ending love to Ms. Ruby Thomas, Jerald's caregiver in the last years of his life. They recently celebrated 20 years of friendship and loved each other as much as any siblings. Family comes in all forms.The family will hold a private memorial service on Saturday morning April 23rd.All who knew Jerald are welcome to 3637 Oak Ridge Lane, Dothan on April 23rd at 1:00 pm. Please join us for fellowship and a celebration of his life.Cards or expressions of condolences may be sent to the home of Ms. Jean Everett, 3637 Oakridge Lane, Dothan AL 36303.Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.co