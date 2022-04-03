Jere Coe Segrest
Jere Coe Segrest, 84, a resident of Dothan passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Rev. Ray Jones and Rev. Bob Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Robert Byrd Directing. The family will receive friends from 9 am to 10:45 am Monday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 3, 2022.