Jere Coe Segrest
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Visitation
Apr, 4 2022
9:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Ridgecrest Baptist Church
Jere Coe Segrest

Jere Coe Segrest, 84, a resident of Dothan passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at a local hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Rev. Ray Jones and Rev. Bob Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Robert Byrd Directing. The family will receive friends from 9 am to 10:45 am Monday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 3, 2022.
