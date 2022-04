I miss him so much i think about him every day it is not a day goes by that i dont think about him i hurts me so much because i never got the chance to say goodbye and i think i never said goodbye is because i never thought that day would come but it did and i cant take it back as much as i wish i could i cant and that is what hurts so much i would do anything just to spend one more day with him and have the chance to say goodbye but im in 8th grade now and i have to accpet that he is gone and never coming back!

Makayjah (grandaugther) January 21, 2022