Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry W. Cobb
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Jerry W. Cobb

Jerry W. Cobb, a resident of Dothan, died Tuesday afternoon, September 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 72 years old.

A private graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, September 10, 2021 at Memory Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date to be announced. Ward-Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Cobb was born in Dothan, AL on May 5, 1949, to the late Woodrow Wilson Cobb and Margarete Reeves Cobb. He retired after 30 years from Qualico Steel as a Supervisor.

Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jean Seay.

Survivors include his wife, Myra Cobb, of Dothan; his sons Stacey Cobb and Scotty (Dawn) Cobb, both of Dothan; his daughters Michelle Craft, Tina Webster, and Crystal (Josh) Holdridge of Dothan; his sisters Shirley Manley and Sue (Larry) Roberts of Dothan; his brother Joe (Linda) Cobb of Abbeville; his grandchildren Cory Cobb, Brandon (Cayla) Cobb, Hanah (Daniel) Carmichael, Jacob Craft, Tommy (Kayla) Fussell, Chloe Holdridge, and Coy Holdridge; his great-grandchildren Harper Cobb, Collins Carmichael, Kasen Carmichael, Aiden Fussell, and Asher Fussell; and several nieces and nephews.

He was loved by everyone.

www.wardwilson.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Memory Hill Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. Jerry was a fine, kind and loving Man that will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Pauline Cobb
Family
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results