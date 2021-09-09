Jerry W. CobbJerry W. Cobb, a resident of Dothan, died Tuesday afternoon, September 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 72 years old.A private graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, September 10, 2021 at Memory Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date to be announced. Ward-Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Mr. Cobb was born in Dothan, AL on May 5, 1949, to the late Woodrow Wilson Cobb and Margarete Reeves Cobb. He retired after 30 years from Qualico Steel as a Supervisor.Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jean Seay.Survivors include his wife, Myra Cobb, of Dothan; his sons Stacey Cobb and Scotty (Dawn) Cobb, both of Dothan; his daughters Michelle Craft, Tina Webster, and Crystal (Josh) Holdridge of Dothan; his sisters Shirley Manley and Sue (Larry) Roberts of Dothan; his brother Joe (Linda) Cobb of Abbeville; his grandchildren Cory Cobb, Brandon (Cayla) Cobb, Hanah (Daniel) Carmichael, Jacob Craft, Tommy (Kayla) Fussell, Chloe Holdridge, and Coy Holdridge; his great-grandchildren Harper Cobb, Collins Carmichael, Kasen Carmichael, Aiden Fussell, and Asher Fussell; and several nieces and nephews.He was loved by everyone.