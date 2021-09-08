Jerry Cleveland "Cleve" Creel
Jerry Cleveland "Cleve" Creel, known as "Papa C" by his 10 grandchildren, entered into the gates of Heaven, Monday, September 6, 2021. He was 62.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in the church parlor following the services. A private burial will be held at Hartford City Cemetery. Survivors and complete arrangements will be announced.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 8, 2021.