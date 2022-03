Jerry Cleveland "Cleve" CreelJerry Cleveland "Cleve" Creel, known as "Papa C" by his 10 grandchildren, entered into the gates of Heaven, Monday, September 6, 2021. He was 62.A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in the church parlor following the services. A private burial will be held at Hartford City Cemetery. Survivors and complete arrangements will be announced.Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888.Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com