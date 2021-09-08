Menu
Jerry Cleveland "Cleve" Creel
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan
1468 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Jerry Cleveland "Cleve" Creel

Jerry Cleveland "Cleve" Creel, known as "Papa C" by his 10 grandchildren, entered into the gates of Heaven, Monday, September 6, 2021. He was 62.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in the church parlor following the services. A private burial will be held at Hartford City Cemetery. Survivors and complete arrangements will be announced.

Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan
